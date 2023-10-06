By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun state Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi has been described as a true symbol of loyalty, dedicated and politician of high repute.

This assertion was made by the Chief of Staff to Osun state governor, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye in a congratulatory message issued and personally signed on the state deputy governor’s birthday.

According to him, Prince Adewusi is a true replica of princehood whose conduct in adding value to the good governance embedded in his principal’s agenda cannot be quantified.

He noted that the deputy governor has contributed tremendously to the developmental strides of governor Ademola Adeleke through his maximum support.

Akinleye attested to the intellectual prowess of Prince Adewusi which has in no small way assisted the current administration in delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

He said, celebrating a man of honour like the state deputy governor is what worth it as he has proven himself to be a man of honour and dignity in all spheres of life.

He wished Prince Kola Adewusi happy glorious and fruitful birthday and prayed for good health to keep the flag of the state flying.

” I, onbahalf of my family is whising the loyal deputy governor of the state, Prince Kola Adewusi a fruitful birthday. I prayed for God’s guidance and enablement to do more exploits in service to humanity. Happy birthday sir.”