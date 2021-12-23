The management of Nigeria’s troubled airline, Arik Air, on Tuesday, sacked some of its pilots for allegedly embarking on a strike action without recourse to laid down procedures.

Though the exact number of those affected was not given, the airline airline explained in a statement that the decision was taken because the pilots did not serve a strike notice in accordance with labour laws.

In the statement issued by Adebanji Ola, public relations and communications manager, Arik said the pilots neither submitted any issue of dispute to the National Association of Airline Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), their umbrella union, nor did they submit any statement of demands to the company.

“Arik Air finds it rather treacherous of the Pilots to contemplate a strike action at this Yuletide season which is the peak period for airlines all over the world. They peddle for naught the reputation and financial health of the company,” the statement said.

“It is instructive to note that the management of the airline has of late had very fruitful discussions with relevant aviation unions including the National Association of Airline Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), on conditions of service for all employees. This has led to the signing of a robust condition of service and redundancy benefits for staff.”

As a result of the pilots’ sack, the airline said that some flights have been cancelled.

“While great efforts have been made to minimize the impact of the illegal strike action, some fully booked flights have had to be canceled. Arik Air regrets the inconvenience caused by this action and is doing everything in its powers to minimize the impact and discomfort to its esteemed customers,” the statement adds.