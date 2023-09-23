Troops rescue abducted Zamfara university students

Troops of the Nigerian Army have reportedly rescued six students of the Federal University Gusau, Zamfara State, abducted in the early hours of Friday by bandits.

A tweet posted Friday by Zagazola Makama, a counter insurgency expert in the Lake Chad region said the six students were rescued by “troops of the Joint Task Force Northwest Operation Hadarin Daji under the command of the General officer Commanding 8 Division Nigerian Army.”

Officers of the troop also recovered an Ak47rifle, a walkie-talkie and some motorcycles.

“The Troops of the Joint Task Force Northwest Operation HADARIN DAJI under the command of the General officer Commanding 8 Division Nigerian Army rescued six students of Federal University Gusau that were abducted in the early hourz of Friday in Sabon Gida in Zamfara State.

“The troops also recovered motorcycles, an Ak47 riffle and a walkie-talkie in the aftermath of the encounter,” the tweets read.