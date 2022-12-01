'Troops kill over 44 terrorists, arrest 47 in two weeks'

The Defence Headquarters of the Nigerian Army has said its troops of Operation Hadin Kai have in two weeks eliminated more than 44 terrorists, apprehended 47 and their collaborators and rescued 10 kidnap victims in the North East.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, said this on Thursday in Abuja at the bi-weekly update on nationwide military operations.

According to him, the troops between Nov. 17 and Nov. 24 neutralised nine Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in ambushes, raids and clearance operations at different locations within the theatre.

He said that while scores of the terrorists escaped with various degrees of injury, cache of arms were recovered while 10 kidnapped civilians were rescued during the operations.

Danmadami noted further that a notorious Boko Haram/ISWAP logistic supplier was arrested by the troops on Nov. 20 at a checkpoint in Bama Local Government Area.

He said that the logistic supplier was conveying 49 jerrycans 30 litres Premium Motor Spirit and 50 packs of energy drinks, and other sundry items in a vehicle, while the sum of N70,510 was also recovered from him.

“Consequently, within the weeks in focus, troops recovered 15 AK 47 rifles, 82 rounds of 7.62mm special, 35 locally fabricated 7.62mm special, three dane guns, 36 hand grenades, six knives, and eight AK 47 magazines.

“Other items recovered include 51 jerrycans of groundnut oil, one carton of klin detergent, 50 packs of energy drinks, nine bicycles, three motorcycles, 10 mobile phones, one vehicle and the sum of N100, 510.

“Troops equally neutralised 11 terrorist elements, arrested 47, including their logistic suppliers as well as rescued 10 abducted civilians.

“Also, a total of 139 Boko Haram Terrorist/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and member of their families comprising of 27 adult males, 44 adult females and 68 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre.

“All recovered items, rescued civilians and apprehended suspected terrorist have been handed over to the relevant authority for further action.

“While the surrendered Boko Haram Terrorist/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and members of their families are being profiled for further action’’, he said.

Danmadami said the air component carried out series of air strikes on terrorists locations in the Tumbuns near the Lake Chad, which recorded some remarkable results during the period.

He said the air task force on Nov. 26 conducted an air interdiction operation on the terrorists at Mallam Fatori from Tumbum Fulani, killing several terrorist on the shores of Lake Chad and destroyed three gun trucks.