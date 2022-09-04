Troops kill ‘over 200 terrorists' in Borno

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have reportedly killed more than 200 Boko Haram terrorists, including five of its commanders in Borno State.

Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency expert in the Lake Chad region disclosed that air task force, troops of 199 special forces battalion and 222 battalion in an operation targeted the terrorists’ hideouts in Gabchari, Sheruri, Mantari and Mallum Masari, villages in Bama LGA of Borno.

According to Zagazola, an early damage assessment confirmed the successful operation that led to the elimination of five Boko Haram commanders including; Abou Hauwa, Amir Shettima, Akura Buri, Abou Zainab, Abou Idris and their fighters.

A source reportedly said the air task force in a joint attack with ground troops deployed two Super Tucano jets which resulted in the killing of 70 Boko Haram fighters with many who tried to flee drowning in a river.

“Similar strikes were also undertaken at Sheruri when the combat aircraft attacked another location of fighters deployed to stage an ambush against own ground troops,” a source was quoted as saying.

“In another separate encounter with the terrorists during the robust fighting patrol, the troops succeeded in eliminating another scores of insurgents in the axis of Mantari after a gun battle which lasted for about two and half hours.

“In Gazuwa, the troops destroyed two vehicles and the home of Abou Iklilima which used to be a hideouts to insurgent Leaders. Other makeshift tent and properties belonging to terrorists were also destroyed.

“Additional 9 bodies who died as a result of bullet wounds were recovered around the bushes in Gaizuwa, among them were two Boko Haram Commanders including; Abou Zainab, Abou Idris.

“While they were making preparations to conduct mass burials for their Mujahedeens, the military authorities acting on the intelligence, deployed the Super Tukano to the location, killing unspecified numbers of them.

“The week-long sustained operations that were carried out simultaneously in different locations within the North East Theartre of Sambisa Forest by the troops of Operation Hadin Kai, has completely degraded the capabilities of the insurgents.”