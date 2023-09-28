Tributes and encomiums have continued to pour in for the late matriarch of Onyemelukwe family, Lady Nwego.

Born on December 9, 1928 in Uzuakoli, Abia (old Imo State), Lady Nwego died peacefully in her sleep on June 12, 2023 in Wilson, North Carolina, in the United States of America (USA) age 90, and was committed to mother earth on September 8, 2023.

The avalanche of heart warming mesages, emotion laden eulogies, and touching tributes that greeted the passage of Lady Onyemelukwe Nwego attest to the beautiful and accomplished life she led for over 90 years.

Expectedly, her glorification has continued to reverberate across the land, with family members, friends and associates speaking about her good deeds on earth.

Her only son, Sir Dr. Ralu Onyemelukwe, while opening the floor of tributes, said while he was going to sorely miss his departed mum, he is more protected in her ever present prayers, spiritual presence and guidance at all times.

“It is the most challenging and painful exercise to write a tribute for a very dear person to you. Worse still is for your dear mother. What can you write? Where do you begin and where do you end? Which words, innuendos, or phrases are ever appropriate?

“However, as my mother’s only son out of nine healthy and surviving children, I must as a matter of obligation, pen something down”.

Sir Onyemelukwe added that despite being a tough disciplinarian, Lady Nwego Onyemelukwe was a true and loving mother who never abandoned her wards.

“My dear mother, lady Nwego Onyemelukwe, née, Ukegbu , was a very special and strong Christian woman and a thorough disciplinarian.

“She loved her family very dearly and was very laser focused on making all her children successful in their educational pursuits and careers.

“She in fact guided most of us to our eventual careers. She was very fearless and told the truth no matter whose ox was gored.

“She was a very dependable wife to our late father who gave her the name, ‘Caretaker’. And she was an incredible and effective caretaker in all spheres of our family life”, he stated.

With affection, Sir Onyemelukwe also reeled out some of the late matriarch’s notable talents and qualities and accomplishments while alive.

“She loved music and not only sang treble in the church choir but was a very good percussionist as well. She won first prices in various singing competitions.

“In her youth she was a great lawn tennis player and my father was her student in the game.

“She was a product of the famous Queens College, Lagos and a nurse who didn’t ply her trade for long because she was more focused in bringing up her family in the very best way possible.

“A virtuous woman as properly described in the last chapter of the book of Proverbs in our Holy Bible.

“My mother was an excellent wife and mother. Her strength and dignity was because of her reverence for God.

“She was a woman of industry, integrity and resourcefulness because of how she carefully watched all that goes on in our household and therefore didn’t have to bear the consequences of laziness.

“We her children stand to bless her as she has left us and passed into glory to be with The Lord.

“I want to say a big thank you my dear mother for the qualities you imbued in me that has kept me standing in the midst of unbelievable challenges I have faced in my life.

“Mama, I will miss you sorely but I take solace in the fact that I am even more protected now in your physical absence because of your prayers and spiritual presence and guidance at all times.

“Rest in peace my dear mother until we meet again. Goodnight!”, Sir Dr. Ralu Onyemelukwe said in the moving tribute.

Lady (Mrs) Nwego Onyemelukwe, was born on the 9th of Decemebr 1928 in Uzuakoli (old Imo State now Abia State) to Late Mr. Francis Young Ukegbu and Late Mrs Esther Nwaereshi Ukegbu of Nkwerre, Imo State.

Her father, Mr. Young Ukegbu, was a major export merchant of palm produce for UAC in the 1940’s in Agbani, Enugu State.

She attended Methodist Elementary School, Uzuakoli and Agbani Central School, Agbani, then proceeded to Ovim Girls College for her secondary school education from 1942 to 1944.

In 1944, she left Ovim Girls College for Queens College Lagos, the only governement secondary school in Nigeria then, to complete her secondary school education from 1944 to 1947. She took her Cambridge School Certificate examination in 1947.

It is worthy to mention that Lady (Mrs) Nwego Onyemelukwe was the first in her town to pass through Queens College Lagos at that time.

After her secondary education, she went into Nursing Programme at the Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital from 1948 to 1949. It was during this programme, that she met her darling soulmate, the Late (Sir) Dr. Rufus Nnaeto Onyemelukwe. They were married in 1949 and were blessed with 9 children, 27 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

She had travelled extensively and lived in several places in the Northern, Eastern, Western parts of Nigeria as well as the United States of America.

She left the nursing field and dedicated her life to raising her children and taking care of her family.

In 1957, she travelled to the London Polytechnic for a Summer course in a culinary programme.

Her close friends from the church fondly call her care-taker because of her propensity to helping those in need and taking care of education of children from poor homes who had a lot of potential to impact society.

In her latter years she was surrounded by her children and granchildren who ministered to her every need with so much love as the Bible commanded.