Tribute to Late Sheik Isiak Akintunde Akindere, By Alh. Kazeem Akinleye

Innahilai wahilai rojuna

Oh death, where is thy sting!!!

You took away the righteous man at the time his services needed most, oh wicked death!

Late Sheik Isiak Akintunde Akindere, your immense contributions to humanity and religion sect is unquantifiable, you are a such of inspiration whose so many drunk from his wealthy knowledge.

Sheik Akindere, you came, saw, fought and conquered. As an Islamic scholar, you have impacted in the lives of so many people both in Ede and the state at large.

You always sought for succor for people, your quest to develop your home town, Ede has yielded tremendously in producing a dynamic Ede son as the governor of the state.

All Ede Indigenes home and abroad will miss you, Osun state will miss your vibrancy in religion tenet, you are a source of inspiration to many.

People that come across you can testified to your kindness and humility, Ede had lost a great mind, Osun state had lost a vibrant religion scholar, you will be greatly missed Al-sheik Akintunde Akindere, your impact would be greatly missed.

I, personally take solace in God almighty Allah that, he will rest you in his bossom.

As family and associates observed 8th day fidau prayer today, I prayed to Allah to grant you aljanat fridaos and for the family to bear the irreparable lost your demise created.

Adieu Al-sheik Isiak Akintunde Akindere.

Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye is the Chief of Staff to Osun state governor.