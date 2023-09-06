Tribunal sacks Kogi East Senator, Jibrin Isah

The National and State Assembly Petitions Tribunal sitting in Lokoja has nullified the election of Sen. Jibrin Isah, senator representing Kogi East in the 10th Senate, on the ground that elections were cancelled in some 94 polling units.

The tribunal in its ruling on Tuesday, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a supplement election in the affected 94 polling units.

Isah is the chairman of Senate committee on customs, excise, and tariffs,

The tribunal chairman, Justice K.A. Orjiako, who delivered the judgement on the petition brought before it by Victor Adoji, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), agreed with the prayers of Mr Adoji.

Mr Adoji, through his counsel, Johnson Usman (SAN), challenged the return of Mr Isah on the grounds that elections were cancelled in some polling units where the PVCs collected were more than the margin of his win.

The petitioner had pleaded with the tribunal to annul the election of Jibrin Isah and order a supplementary election in the affected 94 polling units in the Kogi East Senatorial District.

Delivering a unanimous judgement of the tribunal, Mr Orjiako agreed with the submission of Mr Usman, annulled Mr Isah’s victory, and ordered the withdrawal of his certificate of return.

“Since the PVCs collected in the 94 polling units are 59,730 and the margin of victory is 26,922 votes, the Returning Officer ought to have declared the election inconclusive without making a return.

“Consequently, this honourable Tribunal hereby grants the reliefs sought by the petitioners. We also set aside the Certificate of Return issued to Jibrin Isah.

“The tribunal hereby also orders INEC to conduct a supplementary election in the affected polling units where the election did not hold or was cancelled in order to determine the winner,” Mr Orjiako declared.