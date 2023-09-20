Tribunal sacks Kano gov Abba Yusuf, declares APC’s Gawuna winner

The Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday, sacked governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, and declared Nasir Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the March 18 election.

Yusuf, who contested on the platform of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) was declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

However, Gawuna, his APC rival proceeded to court to challenge the outcome.

On Wednesday, a three-man panel ordered withdrawal of certificate of return which INEC presented to Governor Yusuf and directed a certificate of return to be issued to Gawuna.

The court deducted 165,663 votes from Gov Yusuf total as invalid votes, stating that the ballot papers (165,663) were not stamped or signed and therefore declared invalid.