The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in Makurdi, Benue State capital, on Friday, declared Senator Gabriel Suswam of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the February 25 election for Benue Northeast senatorial district.

The tribunal sacked the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) Emmanuel Udende from the upper chambers of the National Assembly.

Suswam, a former governor of the state and member of the 9th senate, had lost his bid to return to the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

The tribunal expressed satisfaction that the petitioners have fulfilled the requirement of the law and judgment entered in their favour.

Details subsequently…