Tribunal declares Natsha Akpoti winner Of Kogi Central senatorial election

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Lokoja, Kogi State, has nullified the victory of Senator Abubakar Ohere as the winner of the Kogi Central senatorial election.

The declared Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the February 25 parliamentary election.

A 3-man panel of the tribunal led by its chairman, Justice K. A. Orjiako, said Ohere’s results were inflated in 9 polling units of Ajaokuta LGA in the said election.

He added that votes of the PDP candidate in the said election was intentional reduced in 9 polling units by the INEC Ward Collation officers.

Justice K. A. Orjiako also stated that 3 other polling units results was deliberately not entered for the PDP candidate in the same LGA.

The tribunal chairman said Natasha results in the 9 polling units of Ajaokuta LGA was 1,073 against the 77 that was recorded by the Ward Collation officers, stressing, that of the APC candidate was inflated to 1,553 against the actual figure of 1,031.

“The Tribunal is also convinced that the petitioner’s 996 votes in polling units 009, 046 and O49 polling units of Ganaja village of Ajaokuta LGA was deliberately not recorded at the Ward Collation centre,” Justice Orjiako held.

The tribunal added that it is not the duty of collation officers to reject results submitted by presiding officers from polling units in election that followed the electoral guidelines substantially.

He added that “the issues raised by the petitioner is hereby resolved in favour of the petitioners and after making the proper correction, Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan (PDP) having polled 54,074 against Abubakar Ohere (APC) who polled 51,291 is hereby declared the authentic winner.”

The tribunal, therefore, subsequently ordered the 3rd respondent (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of returns issued to Ohere and issue same to the PDP Candidate.

However, the court chided INEC for deliberately going out of its mandate of conducting a free and fair election by conniving with political parties to subvert the will of the people.

The tribunal therefore ordered INEC to pay N500,000 to the PDP candidate for ‘subverting justice’ in the Senatorial election.

In his response, Johnson Usman (SAN) , counsel to Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan, said the judgment has now validated the true winner of the Central Senatorial District election.

“This is victory for people of Kogi Central Senatorial district, victory for Kogi on general and victory for the election processes”, he said .