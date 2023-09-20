Tribunal affirms Bala Mohammed’s election as Bauchi gov

The Bauchi State governorship election petition tribunal has upheld the victory of Bala Mohammed, the state governor, in the March 18 governorship election.

The tribunal dismissed the petition filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

It held that there is no strong reason to nullify the election as the election was conducted in compliance with the law.

The judgment was delivered by a three-man panel chaired by Justice P.T Kwahar.

INEC had in March declared that Mohammed, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, polled 525,280 to beat his closest rival and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Air Marshal Abubakar who polled 432,272.