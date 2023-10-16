Travis Adkins, U.S. African Development Foundation CEO set to visit Nigeria

Travis Adkins, president/CEO of the U.S. African Development Foundation (USADF), will travel to Nigeria from October 16-20.

His visit, according to a statement from the US Consulate follows the recent trips of U.S. Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo in September and the U.S. Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Marisa Lago’s Global Diversity Export Initiative Trade Mission in August.

USADF P/CEO Adkins’ visit underscores the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment, announced at the U.S.-Africa Leaders’ Summit last year, to deepening economic engagement and trade and investment ties with the continent.

The USADF is an independent U.S. government agency established by Congress to invest directly in African grassroots enterprises and social entrepreneurs. USADF’s investments increase incomes, revenues, and jobs by promoting self-reliance and market-based solutions to poverty.

In Abuja, P/CEO Adkins will engage with USADF grantees in the agricultural value chain and learn about the impact of USADF’s work in tackling food insecurity, improving rural farmer livelihoods, and boosting the growth of agricultural enterprises.

In addition, he will meet Green Village Energy Projects Limited, a USADF grant recipient and discuss U.S. government support for expanding electricity generation in underserved communities through sustainable business models.

In Lagos, P/CEO Adkins will deliver remarks at the All-On/USADF Conference, focusing on increasing access to energy.

He will then tour the Sunhive Limited project site, another USADF grantee specializing in renewable energy. P/CEO Adkins will visit the Field of Skills and Dreams Academy, where he will meet beneficiaries of the Lagos State-USADF Employability Program that seeks to enhance and broaden vocational training initiatives to ensure that the Nigerian workforce possesses the requisite skills for a rapidly evolving job market. During a visit to Ady’s Food Mart, a Lagos-based agro-processing enterprise founded by an alumna of the U.S. Department of State’s Academy for Women Entrepreneurs, P/CEO Adkins will underscore the significance of seed funding in supporting women entrepreneurs to scale their businesses.

Speaking on his upcoming visit, P/CEO Adkins noted that Nigeria houses the USADF’s largest country program and encompasses the core programming pillars of agriculture and food security, women and youth entrepreneurship, vocational training and job creation, renewable energy access, and support for creative industries.

“I am excited to embark on my inaugural trip to Nigeria in my capacity as President/CEO of USADF. Nigeria holds tremendous significance on the African and global stages and is a critical partner of the U.S. government in the region,” P/CEO Adkins said. “We look forward to a vibrant week of engagements with USADF grantees and partners, U.S. Embassy and Consulate counterparts, and officials from the Government of Nigeria.”