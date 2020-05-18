Adebayo Obajemu

Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc on Monday published its first quarter for the period ended 31, March, 2020.

In the unaudited financial statement, Transcorp reported a turnover of N15.39 billion in the first three months of the year 2020, down by 15.92% when compared to the turnover of N18.31 billion reported in the first quarter of 2019.

Profit after tax reported for the first quarter of 2020 was N80.79 million, down by 96.14% when compared to the profit after tax of N2.09 billion in Q1’19.

Earnings per share (EPS) of Transcorp dropped significantly by 96.14% to N0.002 (less than 1 kobo) from the EPS of 5 kobo in Q1’19.

With reference to the share price of N0.72, the P.E ratio of Transcorp is calculated as 362.17x with earnings yield of 0.28%.