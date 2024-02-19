TRAGEDY: OAU Losses Staff to Lion Attack

The management, staff, students and the entire members of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, have been thrown into mourning following the untimely death of Mr. Olabode Olawuyi.

In a release issued and signed by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, stated that Mr Olawuyi, a Veterinary Technologist, who has been in charge of the Zoological garden for over a decade, was attacked Monday afternoon by a 9 – year old male lion when he was feeding them in their den at the Zoological garden of the University.

The other members of staff who were at the scene of the incident did everything within their power to rescue their boss but the wild cat had already caused severe fatalities.

On hearing the sad news, the management team, led by the Vice Chancellor, abruptly ended an on going meeting for an on the spot assessment

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adebayo Simeon BAMIRE, was informed, on arrival, by the Acting Director of the University Health and Medical Centre Dr. Tirimisiyu Olatunji, that all first aid and medical efforts to save the life of the victim proved abortive.

Saddened by this tragic event, the aggressive Lion has been euthanized.

Mr Olawuyi has been taking care of the lions since they were born on campus about 9 years ago but, tragically, the male Lion killed the man who had been feeding them.

The University management has sent a delegation to the widow and children of the deceased, imploring them to take solace in God who gives life and also has the power to take life.

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adebayo Simeon BAMIRE, has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the incident.

