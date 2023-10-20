Nigeria’s Ambassador to Morocco, Alhaji Mansur Nuhu Bamalli, is dead.

Bamalli, who was appointed by Muhammadu Buhari last year, was also the Magajin Garin Zazzau and biological younger brother to the Emir of Zazzau, in Kaduna State.

A statement by the Media and Publicity officer of the Zazzau Emirate Council said Mansur Nuhu Bamalli died at a private Hospital in Lagos while on transit to Morocco.

According to the statement, “funeral prayers will be announced later”.

He is survived by a wife and 2 children.