Adebayo Obajemu

Total Nigeria Plc on Thursday notified the investing public and the Nigerian Stock Exchange that the Company’s Board of Directors met on Wednesday 13th May, 2020 as scheduled; considered and approved the Audited Financial Statements (AFS) for the year ended 31st December, 2019 and recommended the payment of a dividend of ₦6.71(Six Naira Seventy-One Kobo only) per share.

The Board also approved the Company’s Unaudited Financial Statements (UFS) for the period ended 31st March, 2020. The Directors further directed the External Auditors to finalize certain aspects of AFS to enable Management release the accounts to the public.

According to the group, the Audited Financial Statement AFS for 2019 and the Unaudited Financial Statement UFS for the first quarter of 20202 would be released to the public on or before 15th May, 2020.