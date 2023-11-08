Top 10 Agro-Innovators emerge for Agriculture Summit Africa 2023

The 2023 edition of Sterling’s Agriculture Summit Africa (ASA) has reached the penultimate stage with revealing of the top ten innovators to pitch for grants at the highly anticipated 5th edition of its annual event. This year’s summit will be an incubator-style investors’ deal room tagged ‘AgroPitch.’

The shortlist comes as an outcome of an extensive screening process which saw the ASA assess thousands of submissions in its call for applications, with the final winners to be announced at the grand event scheduled for 08 November 2023.

Speaking on the shortlist, Group Head for Agriculture and Solid Minerals Finance at Sterling Bank, Dr. Olushola Obikanye, said that “The selection committee received a multitude of amazing submissions. However, we are confident that this shortlist of the ten agro-innovators presented uniquely transformative solutions that underscore a profound understanding of the critical gaps within our agricultural sector.”

The ASA 2023 grand finale event promises to be a memorable occasion, with a live pitch session, where the top ten 10 innovators will compete for the chance to secure grants and the possibility of accessing up to N1 billion in additional financing to expand their ventures, scheduled as key highlights to look forward to, as well as a keynote address to be delivered by Hon. Samson Bugama, the Honorable Commissioner of Agriculture, Plateau State.

This year’s iteration represents a historic milestone in the summit’s history, which stands as a prominent platform for showcasing promising agro-innovators, aligning with the ASA’s unwavering commitment to shaping the forefront of agricultural excellence both within Africa and beyond.

In keeping with the conveners’ dedication to support and finance agribusinesses across the continent, this year’s ASA edition will benefit numerous agropreneurs beyond the shortlisted finalists with consolation prizes to include indicative offers for advisory services and entrepreneurial education in collaboration with reputable learning institutions.

Conceptualized by Sterling Bank, this year’s ASA is organized in partnership with Leadway Assurance, Thrive Agric and Noor Takaful.