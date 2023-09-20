The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), said it is partnering UNICEF’s Generation Unlimited (GenU), and IKEA Foundation to launch a pioneering Green Entrepreneurship Programme, aimed at empowering African youth to tackle climate change.

The Foundatein in a statement on Tuesday said the programme would seek innovative ways to solve the tripartite crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss, and resource scarcity.

It stated that in a world where environmental challenges are becoming increasingly urgent, the partnership would create a dynamic initiative to make a significant impact on the environment and provide sustainable job opportunities for the next generation of African entrepreneurs.

The Founder of TEF, Mr. Tony Elumelu, said the initiative will empower young Africans with the entrepreneurial skills that are needed to accelerate the shift towards a green economy.

“Our collective goal is to see young entrepreneurs in Africa build sustainable businesses for themselves and generate viable green jobs, so that our young ones are not left behind in the inevitable green economy that the world will transition to.”

He said green entrepreneurship plays a vital role in driving innovative solutions to environmental issues because they decided to empower our young ones across Africa, starting with Kenya.

“The BeGreen waste management pilot in Kenya, supported by IKEA Foundation, will train 1,000 youth in the country and economically empower 120 of them, all under the age of 35, with new or existing green businesses. “