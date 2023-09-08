Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has advised graduating students of Redeemer’s University to give their first fruit to God in order to prosper.

Adeboye who is a Visitor to the University, while speaking at the 15th convocation ceremony at the campus in Ede, Osun state, said God reward those who give to him in the form of tithe and offering.

The clergy who was represented by the School’s Board of Trustee Chairman, Pastor Olukayode Pitan, also charged the graduating students not to get distracted by word attraction to distract them from the fear of God towards building a prosperous nation.

He said, “To the graduating students, I congratulate you very warmly. As you exit from the university, don’t allow the world and its lust to distract you to take the fear of God in you out; practice godliness. Be a lover of God and his word, and remember that all things answer to prayer if rightly done.

“God is the rewarder, give to him your first fruit, tithe and offering; nothing can stop your prosperity.

“Always remember your Alma Mata as you go. God who is the owner of Redeemer University will bless you”.