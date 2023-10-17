Tinubu's minister threatens to sue United Nations over donor funds

Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, Nigeria’s Minister of Women Affairs, on Monday asked the United Nations (UN) to publish monies collected from donors for the benefits of Nigerians in 30 days or risk legal action by the ministry.

Kennedy-Ohanenye who issued the threat in an interview with AIT, claimed that the United Nations had not been transparent in the manner in which they utilised funds they got from donations for Nigerians.

She gave the UN a one-month ultimatum, which runs from 16th of October to November 15, and announced that she was working on a pre-action notice to be served on the UN.

“And I stand here as a Minister of Women Affairs to demand from UN, all the UN; that we want account of all the money they sourced from donors in the name of Nigeria,” she declared.

“We want to see the account of it and if you don’t give us this account, at least let Nigerians see what has been going on. Then you plead with them, apologise to them and change your ways.

“From 16th of October to November 15th. If we don’t see these reports published for Nigerians to see, we are heading to court. From 16th of October to November 8, they get our pre-action letters.

“That is to prepare them on the 15th, we are heading to court. And I am promising Nigerians that immediately it is that 15th, by the next day, you will hear the suit number and all of you.

“We will gather to that place for the case to come on, and call for them to call for them to defend the money, they are using you to collect from donor.”