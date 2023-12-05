The Iyaloja General of Lagos and daughter of President Bola Tinubu, Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, was introduced as the Queen of Nigeria at a recent wedding event in Nasarawa State.

In a now viral video, Folashade who attended the wedding ceremony of a couple, Hafsah Azare and Abubakar Dandanku, was ushered in by the event’s host amidst praises and accolades.

The host introduced her as the ‘Queen of Nigeria.’

“We have the most special guest of honour—a role model, the first daughter of the federation, the Iyaloja General of Lagos. Queen mama, the most beautiful queen of Nigeria,” the host declared.

Tinubu-Ojo made headlines in May after updating her X profile to include the title ‘First Daughter of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (FRN)’.