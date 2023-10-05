Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party has called on his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)’s Rabiu Kwankwaso to join his quest for justice in the certificate saga involving President Bola Tinubu.

Atiku made the appeal while addressing a world press conference in Abuja on Thursday.

The former vice president had requested the release of President Tinubu’s certificate from the Chicago State University over the suspicion that the certificate the former Lagos State governor submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) may not be authentic.

While the school had released the certificate to Atiku’s team, the former vice president who is challenging Tinubu’s election, called on Obi, Kwankwaso, and other Nigerians to join his quest for “justice” over the matter.

“Let me call on all well-meaning Nigerians, leaders of thoughts, our religious, traditional, community and political leaders and in particular, Governor Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP and the leaders of every political party in Nigeria and indeed every single person who loves this country as I do and who wishes nothing but the best for this country as I do, to join me in this campaign to enshrine probity, accountability and the basic principles of justice, morality, and uprightness in our country and in our government. This is a task for every one of us,” he said.

Atiku said he would continue to seek justice over the matter, but conceded that he would have no choice but to stop the fight once the Supreme Court decides.

Asked if he was under pressure from Tinubu to drop the case, Atiku said after the election, he learnt that a delegation of governors were sent by the president to reach out to him.

“Immediately after the elections, I was told there was a delegation of governors who claimed they were sent by the president, and I did not even allow them to get into my house,” Atiku added.

“I will only drop the fight when the court rules. If the court rules that I am right, fine. If the court rules that he is right, fine. So that’s the end of the fight, because, at the moment, we are the Supreme Court, and there is no other higher court than the Supreme Court.”

He also added that he was not afraid that they would go after his business interest, narrating how the licence of Intels, a logistics firm he co-owned, was revoked under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

Atiku, who came second in the election, had challenged the victory of the president in court, but lost as the Presidential Tribunal, struck out his petition.

The allegation of forgery was one of those dismissed by the presidential election court.

Despite the court’s ruling, Atiku continued his case at the US court, which eventually ordered release of official documents Atiku is seeking to include in his appeal at the Supreme Court.

He had argued that there were discrepancies in the certificate Tinubu submitted to the INEC which should have rendered him ineligible to contest the election.