Tinubu writes National Assembly, seeks approval to borrow $7bn €100m

President Bola Tinubu has written to the National Assembly seeking approval to proceed with the processing of a loan facility of $7,864,508,559 and €100 million requested during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari under the 2022 – 2024 external borrowing plan.

Tinubu’s request was contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, at the plenary on Wednesday.

The president said the Federal Executive Council under the Buhari administration approved the loan on 15 May to finance infrastructure, health, education, agriculture, insecurity and other sectors.

He did not, however, state where the loan will be obtained from, though he said the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the World Bank Group (WBG) have indicated interest in assisting the country in mitigating the economic shores and recent reforms with a sum of $1 billion and $2 billion respectively.

President Tinubu said the foreign loan is necessary to bridge the financial gap and return the economic activities of the country to normalcy.

Mr Tinubu explained that if the loan request is granted, the funds will be used to develop infrastructure, agriculture, health, education, water supply, security and employment and financial management reforms.

The president explained further that the projects to be funded with the borrowed fund were selected based on economic evaluation and socio economic development of the country.

He said all the projects will be implemented across the 36 states including the Federal Capital Territory.

“In view of the present economic realities facing the country, it has become imperative to use the external borrowing to bridge the financing gap which will be applied to key infrastructure projects including power, railway , health among others

“Given the nature of these facilities and the need to consolidate the country to normalcy, it has become exigent to request the Senate consideration and approval of the 2022- 2024 external borrowing plans to enable the government deliver its responsibilities to Nigerians through expeditious disbursement and efficient project implementation.”