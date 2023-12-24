Tinubu will fix Nigeria's economy, Oyebamiji assures Nigerians

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Mr. Bola Oyebamiji, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, has assured Nigerians that the nation’s economy will be fixed under the present administration.

The NIWA boss said if there is anybody that has the financial engineering skills and capacity to fix the country, it is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The immediate past Commissioner for Finance in Osun State stated this on Saturday while speaking with newsmen at the annual Ansar Ud Deen prayers held at his residence.

Oyebamiji said the nations economy has gone through a lot of battering for many years, hence Nigerians should exercise a bit of patience for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to fix things.

According to him, “The nation’s economy has been very battered and to fix it there must be one or two sacrifices that we must make as Nigerians and that is what is happening now.

“I can assure everyone that Nigeria will be fixed and we will have it good again, we are in capable hands under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu. I am sure the president is capable of fixing things but it will take a little time and we must endure.

“You can see that after many years, one of our refineries have started working, this will definitely have a positive effect on the overall economy and it is a sign of many good things to come,” he stated.

The annual Ansar Ud Deen prayers brought together Muslim faithfuls and residents from far and near who gathered at the residence of Mr Bola Oyebamiji who is also the Balogun Musulumi of Irewole/Ayedaade and Isokan local governments to render prayers for the President, Nigeria and Nigerians as well as the Minister for Marine and Blue Economy, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola.