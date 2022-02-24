Former Lagos State governor, and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, visited the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, at his palace in Ile Ife, Osun State.

Tinubu visited the monarch along with the Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola, the Tinubu Support Group disclosed on Facebook.

According to the caption that accompanied the photo, Tinubu visited the Ooni of Ife to seek his blessings for his presidential ambition.

Tinubu had earlier visited the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, at his palace in Oyo, and the Olubadan designate, Lanre Balogun, at his residence in Ibadan, where he made the controversial “fight dirty” remark.

