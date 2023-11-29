Tinubu says student loan programme begins January

President Bola Tinubu has announced that the student loan programme will begin in January 2024.

The president who stated this during the presentation of the 2024 Appropriation Bill before a joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja today, Wednesday, said the 2024 budget tagged Budget of Renewed Hope will achieve job-rich economic growth.

He said it will address long-standing issues in the education sector with the student loan to begin in January.

Tinubu began the presentation of the N27.5 trillion Appropriation Bill at 11. 40 a.m. He promised that when passed, the government would start the implementation on January 1, 2024.