Tinubu sacks AMCON CEO, Ahmed Kuru, appoints Gbenga Alade as replacement
War in APC over Buhari's N30 trillion Ways & Means

Nigeria’s economy grew by 3.46% in Q4 2023 — NBS

Tinubu appoints Ibrahim Khalil Gaga as NEXIM Bank ED

IMF projects naira to depreciate further by 35% to N2,081/$1 in official market

Support us to rebuild Abia economy, Gov Otti tells US govt

Binance expresses desire to work with Nigerian govt amid ban concerns

Alleged defamation: Emefiele demands apology, N25bn from Akpabio

ADF congratulates Barth Nnaji as Tinubu inaugurates Aba Geometric power plant

Customs to distribute seized rice, other food items to combat hunger

Tinubu sacks AMCON CEO, Ahmed Kuru, appoints Gbenga Alade as replacement

Published

30 mins ago

on

Tinubu sacks AMCON CEO, Ahmed Kuru, appoints Gbenga Alade as replacement

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday, sacked Ahmed Kuru as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

Ajuri Ngelale, the Presidential Spokesman in a statement on Thursday, said that the president appointed Gbenga Alade as his replacement.

Ngelale said that the appointment of Alade is subject to the confirmation by the Nigerian Senate.

Apart from Alade, the president also appointed three new executive directors into the management team of AMCON.

The three EDs are: “Aminu Ismail, Adeshola Lamidi and Lucky Adaghe.

“The President expects unflagging dedication, professionalism, and dutifulness from the new appointees so as to ensure that the operations of AMCON are more efficient, transparent, and in consonance with his determination to sanitize the nation’s financial system to maximize value and enhance investor confidence in the Nigerian economy,” Ngelale said in his statement.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

