President Bola Tinubu at the G-20 Summit has said that his administration to rekindle confidence in Nigeria’s economy and all barriers to investment would be dismantled.

President Tinubu gave the assurance in New Delhi, India, during his meeting with the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hinduja Group of Companies, Mr. Prakash Hinduja.

He emphasised that the country will soon become destination of choice for investors because of measures being put in place to protect domestic and foreign investment.

President Tinubu stated thus:

“We are here for business. I am here to personally assure our friends and investors that there is no bottleneck that I will not break. Nigeria will become one of the most conducive places on earth to make good profits and create lasting jobs.

“With my support, there is nothing standing in your way of enjoying the unrivaled opportunities presented by our massive market and the ingenious and hardworking nature of the Nigerian people. We are open for business.”