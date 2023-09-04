Tinubu presides over emergency security meeting at Aso Rock

Nigeria’s president, Bola Tinubu, on Monday, presided over an emergency security meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

While details of the meeting have not been made public, it comes ahead of the expected judgment of the presidential election petition tribunal on Wednesday.

In attendance were top military officials, including General Christopher Musa, Chief of Defence Staff; Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff; Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff; and Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, Chief of Naval Staff. The Ministers of Defence were also present.

The meeting precedes President Tinubu’s scheduled departure today for the G-20 summit in New Delhi, India, set for the 9th and 10th of the month.

It is expected that the presidnet was briefed on security situation in the country ahead of his trip