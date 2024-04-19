Tinubu not after Ganduje, APC says 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied allegations that the presidency is behind recent attempts to remove Abdullahi Ganduje as the national chairman of the party.

A report credited to its Kano State chapter of the party had suggested that the Presidency may have been behind the move to remove Ganduje.

The Kano APC through its spokesperson, Ahmad Aruwa, had on Wednesday accused the Presidency of undermining and conspiring against the APC national chairman.

News continues after this Advertisement

Aruwa made the claims in a viral video circulating on social media where he blamed some forces in the presidency for Ganduje’s travail.

The Kano APC also criticised President Bola Tinubu for not publicly speaking up for the embattled party national chairman, saying Ganduje personally facilitated his presence in Kano even when some grassroots politicians rejected him.

But Felix Morka, the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, refutted the claim when he was featured as a guest on Arise TV on Thursday.

Morka said much as he couldn’t tell the context in which Aruwa made the claim, it was a true reflection of things.

He said, “First, I am just hearing about this. I didn’t monitor that information. I wouldn’t say much about it. I don’t know the context or circumstances in which he made those comments. But the national chairman of APC is still the national chairman and we have the leader of the party who is the president, who to the best of my knowledge recognises Ganduje as our national chairman. So nothing has shifted.

“We know that the individuals who are behind this move to suspend the national chairman are people without membership in the party and any form of authority. I am sure you saw yesterday that all of the executive committee and members of the ward were at the national headquarters of our party to physically denounce all of the activities that occurred.

“We are in a situation where some imposters and outsiders in the party are invoking legal processes to embarrass, create confusion, and disturb the peace of the party in Kano for no reason. From all indications, many of the members who were at that press conference where the announcement was made are individuals we profiled that are connected one way or the other with very senior officials of the NNPP.”

The political drama in Kano took a fresh twist on Wednesday after a Federal High Court presided over by another judge, Justice A.M Liman, halted the purported suspension of Ganduje by his ward executives in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of the state.

The ruling was given after Ganduje filed an exparte motion seeking to enforce his fundamental right to a fair hearing.

News continues after this Advertisement