Nigeria’s president, Bola Tinubu, on Monday, approved the appointment of Aliyu Audu, Fredrick Nwabufo, Fela Durutoye, among others as media aides.

Those appointed according to a statement from Ajuri Ngelale, presidential spokesperson, include:

(1) Mr Fela Durotoye (Senior Special Assistant to the President — National Values & Social Justice)

(2) Mr Fredrick Nwabufo (Senior Special Assistant to the President — Public Engagement)

(3) Mrs Linda Nwabuwa Akhigbe (Senior Special Assistant to the President — Strategic Communications)

(4) Mr Aliyu Audu (Special Assistant to the President — Public Affairs)

(5) Mr Francis Adah Abah (Personal Assistant to the President — Special Duties)

President Tinubu further approved the secondment of Mrs Linda Nwabuwa Akhigbe to serve as the Communications Adviser to the president of the ECOWAS Commission.

The president tasked all new appointees who are serving in the Media & Publicity directorate to uphold the highest standards of decorum and decency in their engagements with all members of the public as they advance the president’s determined bid to renew the hope of Nigerians in a restructured economy and unified society that caters sufficiently to the needs of all, regardless of any differences, the statement concluded.