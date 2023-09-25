President Bola Tinubu has directed security agents to rescue abducted students of Federal University Gusau (FUG), Zamfara State.

Bandits has on Friday, attacked the university and abducted about 24 students.

According to sources, the bandits split themselves into two groups, the first group went away with the abductees, while the second group engaged troops who were trying to repel the attack in a gun duel.

On Friday, troops of the Nigeria Army (NA) rescued six female students among the abductees.

In a statement on Sunday, Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, said Tinubu has directed security agencies to rescue “the remaining female students” abducted by terrorists”.

“Condemning the reprehensible act of abduction, the President says there is no moral justification for such a heinous act against innocent victims whose only ‘offence’ was their pursuit of quality education.