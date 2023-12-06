Tinubu budgets N9.5bn on bullet proof cars, tyres, others in State House

The Presidential Villa has earmarked N9.5bn for the purchase of tyres for bulletproof vehicles, Sport Utility Vehicles, operational vehicles, plain cars and the construction of an office complex for Special Advisers and Senior Special Assistants.

These details are contained in the 2024 Appropriation Bill released by the Budget Office of the Federation on Wednesday.

Of the sum, N2bn was earmarked for the replacement of SUV vehicles, N4 bn for the purchase of State House operational vehicles, N351m for the purchase of tyres for bulletproof vehicles, plain cars, jeeps, ambulances and N3.5bn for the construction of office complex for SAs and SSAs.

The proposed 2024 Appropriation Bill under review, which has continued to come under criticism by Nigerians, also has an allocation of N15.961 billion for international and domestic travel expenses for Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima and their aides.

Tinubu’s travel budget amounts to N7.630bn, predominantly earmarked for foreign trips with N6.992bn designated for international travels and N638.535m set aside for domestic travel.

Shettima’s travel allowance is proposed at N1.847bn, split between N1.229bn for foreign trips and N618.399m for local travels.