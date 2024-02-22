Tinubu appoints Kemi Nandap to replace Wura-Ola Adepoju as Immigration CG

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, approved the appointment of DCG Kemi Nanna Nandap as the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), effective from March 1, 2024.

A statement by Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, said DCG Nandap takes over from Mrs. Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju, whose term in office expires on February 29, 2024.

He said before her appointment as Comptroller-General, Nandap was the Deputy Comptroller-General in charge of the Migration Directorate of the Service.

“The President anticipates that the new Comptroller-General will deepen the ongoing reforms in the service.

“And create a robust mechanism for efficient and dedicated service delivery to Nigerians, as well as strengthen the nation’s security through proactive and effective border security and migration management,” he added.

