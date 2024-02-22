Tinubu appoints Ibrahim Khalil Gaga as NEXIM Bank ED

Bola Tinubu, Nigeria’s president, has approved the appointment of Ibrahim Khalil Gaga as executive director, Corporate Services, at the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM).

A statement by Presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale said on Wednesday that Gaga, a lawyer, has gained over 25 years of experience in the banking sector as well as in legal services.

He said prior to his appointment, he was the Board Secretary and Legal Adviser at NEXIM Bank.

“The President expects that Gaga will bring to his new role renewed zeal and diligence to enhance NEXIM’s mandate of providing finance, risk mitigation services, accurate trade and market information, as well as export advisory services to Nigerians in full support of the economic development agenda of his administration,” he said .

