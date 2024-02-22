Connect with us

Business

Tinubu appoints Ibrahim Khalil Gaga as NEXIM Bank ED
Advertisement

Business

War in APC over Buhari's N30 trillion Ways & Means

Business

Nigeria’s economy grew by 3.46% in Q4 2023 — NBS

Business

IMF projects naira to depreciate further by 35% to N2,081/$1 in official market

Business

Support us to rebuild Abia economy, Gov Otti tells US govt

Business

Binance expresses desire to work with Nigerian govt amid ban concerns

Business

Alleged defamation: Emefiele demands apology, N25bn from Akpabio

Business

ADF congratulates Barth Nnaji as Tinubu inaugurates Aba Geometric power plant

Business

Customs to distribute seized rice, other food items to combat hunger

Business

Rising FAAC allocations worsen naira crisis

Business

Tinubu appoints Ibrahim Khalil Gaga as NEXIM Bank ED

Published

5 hours ago

on

Tinubu appoints Ibrahim Khalil Gaga as NEXIM Bank ED

Bola Tinubu, Nigeria’s president, has approved the appointment of Ibrahim Khalil Gaga as executive director, Corporate Services, at the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM).

A statement by Presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale said on Wednesday that Gaga, a lawyer, has gained over 25 years of experience in the banking sector as well as in legal services.

He said prior to his appointment, he was the Board Secretary and Legal Adviser at NEXIM Bank.

News continues after this Advertisement

“The President expects that Gaga will bring to his new role renewed zeal and diligence to enhance NEXIM’s mandate of providing finance, risk mitigation services, accurate trade and market information, as well as export advisory services to Nigerians in full support of the economic development agenda of his administration,” he said .

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *