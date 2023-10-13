Tinubu appoints FERMA board

President Bola Tinubu has dissolved the former governing board and management team of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, presidential spokesman, announced this in a statement on Friday.

According to him, a new team has been appointed for a renewable term of four (4) years, in accordance with Section 2(3) of the FERMA Amendment Act, 2007:

“President Tinubu expects the new appointees to achieve integrous and competent service delivery, given the central role that the institution will play in the sustainable health of growth-enabling infrastructure nationwide,” the statement read.

Below are the names of the new board management team and members:

Chairman of FERMA Board — Engr. Imam Ibrahim Kashim Imam

Managing Director of FERMA — Engr. Chukwuemeka Agbasi

Member (NARTO) — Yusuf Lawal Othman

Member (FMW) — Engr. Ibi Terna Manasseh

Member (FRSC) — ACM Shehu Mohammed

Member (Finance) — Babatunde Daramola-Oniru

Member (South-South) — Hon. Preye Oseke

Member (South-West) — Hon. Oye Ojobe

Member (South-East) — Dr. Kenneth Ugbala

Member (North-Central) — Sen. Timothy Adudu

Member (North-East) — Engr. Abubakar Bappa

Member (North-West) — Aminu Adamu Papa