Tinubu appoints FERMA board
Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has dissolved the former governing board and management team of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, presidential spokesman, announced this in a statement on Friday.

According to him, a new team has been appointed for a renewable term of four (4) years, in accordance with Section 2(3) of the FERMA Amendment Act, 2007:

“President Tinubu expects the new appointees to achieve integrous and competent service delivery, given the central role that the institution will play in the sustainable health of growth-enabling infrastructure nationwide,” the statement read.

Below are the names of the new board management team and members:

Chairman of FERMA Board — Engr. Imam Ibrahim Kashim Imam
Managing Director of FERMA — Engr. Chukwuemeka Agbasi
Member (NARTO) — Yusuf Lawal Othman
Member (FMW) — Engr. Ibi Terna Manasseh
Member (FRSC) — ACM Shehu Mohammed
Member (Finance) — Babatunde Daramola-Oniru
Member (South-South) — Hon. Preye Oseke
Member (South-West) — Hon. Oye Ojobe
Member (South-East) — Dr. Kenneth Ugbala
Member (North-Central) — Sen. Timothy Adudu
Member (North-East) — Engr. Abubakar Bappa
Member (North-West) — Aminu Adamu Papa

