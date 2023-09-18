President Bola Tinubu has appointed spokesman for the Northern Elders Forum, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, as special adviser on political matters, office of the vice president.

Baba-Ahmed is the elder brother of Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the labour party vice presidential candidate, and Peter Obi’s running mate in the February 25 presidential election.

Announcing the appointment via his X account, Baba-Ahmed said, “It is time to make it public that I have accepted the call to serve as Special Adviser (Political) to the VP, @KShettim.

“This is not the time for fence-sitting or criticism when you can be useful in turning the country round. I am honored and humbled. Please pray for me and Nigeria.”