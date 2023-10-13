Time has come for Owerri Zone to produce Imo governor – Ejiogu

Sir Tony Ejiogu, the Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the November 11 governorship election in Imo State, has insisted that it is the turn of Owerri Zone to produce the next Governor of the state.

Sir Tony stated this during his campaign tour to the Isiala-Mbano Local Government Area of the State on Thursday, October 12.

He noted that the founding fathers of the state, after the return of democracy, in 1998 propounded the Imo Charter of Equity to encourage peace, equity and fairness, but decried that over the years the brotherly accord has not been honoured.

He maintained that following the recent “Egbu Declaration” against the injustice the zone has witnessed, it is time for all lovers of democracy, regardless of party affiliation to join hands with APGA, as he represents the only credible, competent candidate to reposition the state.

“When we went to Egbu declaration, we made it known that it is the turn of Owerri Zone to produce the next Imo Governor. Orlu has ruled for 20 years. Okigwe Zone four years and Owerri Zone only seven months. For equity and fairness, it is the time of Owerri Zone to produce the next Governor,” he said.

While appreciating the love and support he enjoyed from the people of Isiala-Mbano, Mr Ejiogu promised that he would run an inclusive administration that would favour all the zones of the state and also encourage equal development.

He declared: “We have the genuine desire to bring about good governance for the betterment of Imo people. Power is now in your hands to change the trajectory of your future and indeed the future of our dear state. Vote for APGA.”

The traditional ruler of the Amato Amaraku community, Eze Joseph Mbamara, who extolled Sir Tony Ejiogu for the visit, also prayed that God who has seen his heart bless his intentions. “God lead you, if it is the will of God for you to be our Governor let it come to pass.”

Several members of the community expressed excitement about the APGA candidate’s visit, promising to vote for him during the election. One of the community leaders in the local government, Chief Tony Ogwuike, assured the APGA candidate of his community’s promise.

“When I look at you, I see a man with passion and a real desire to bring about the Imo of our dreams. You have not soiled your hands with dirt, we are wholeheartedly behind you, our prayer is that you succeed,” he said.

The Imo State party Chairman of APGA, Chief John Iwuala; Deputy Gov’ship Candidate, Chief Chris Uche Ejike; the Tony Ejiogu Campaign Director General, Engr Paul Aballa and other party bigwigs were also part of the tour.