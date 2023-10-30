Thugs burn down Rivers assembly over attempt to impeach Gov Fubara

Suspected political thugs have burnt down the chambers of the Rivers State House of Assembly of over alleged plot by assembly members to impeach the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

The assembly members who are alleged to loyal to Nyesom Wike, the immediate past governor of the state, now minister of FCT, had reportedly hatched plot to commence an impeachment process on the Leader of the House, Hon. Edison Ehie and Governor Fubara on Monday.

This comes amid suggestions that Gov Fubara and Wike have fallen out.

The arsonists had carried out the act at about 9:45pm, causing uneasy calm around the assembly complex where the State Police Command also stands.

A source said the legislature has concluded plans to impeach the duo on Monday at its resumed sitting following some undisclosed issues.

It was gathered that following the development some youths had invaded the assembly complex and set it ablaze.

Security personnel have taken over the premises of the assembly complex.

Over 17 security trucks and four Armoured Personnel Carriers, APC, have been stationed at the facility with over 50 Federal Security personnel mobilized at the complex.

It was also alleged at that the Rivers Government House Camp Commander has been sacked.