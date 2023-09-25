Three escape death as container truck crushes car in Lagos

Three occupants of a Toyota Corolla luckily escaped death on Sunday night after a 40ft container fell on the car in the Ojuelegba area of Lagos State.

According to witnesses, the container-laden truck was ascending the bridge when it tripped, fell off, and crashed on the vehicle with the number plate JJJ-811-FV at around 8pm.

The Director, of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, in a statement, said the trapped victims include two male adults and a female.

The statement read in part, “The rescue alert which was triggered at 20:45 hours Sunday had the Sari Iganmu Rescue Crew of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service among other State Emergency Responders including sympathizers rescued alive two male adult and a female adult who are occupants of the car while trailer driver with assistant escaped.”

“The three victims are being attended to at the Lagos State Accident and Trauma Center after being administered first aid on the spot of the accident,” the statement added.