The way my boyfriend kn*ck me, I would have had like 12 kids - Bobrisky

Idris Okuneye alias Bobrisky, a crossdresser, has expressed hope that he would one day become a mother, even if he doesn’t have a womb.

Taking to his Instagram page, he noted that he doesn’t believe that because he does not have a womb, he can’t get pregnant.

“I’m too pretty not to carry my own child,” he wrote. “I keep believing everyday I wake up that I’m gonna get pregnant one day. I’m not believing that sht people say you don’t have a womb you can’t be pregnant lies. Miracles can happen cos d way my boyfriend knck me damn i would have had like 12 kids.”