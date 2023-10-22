Tethys secures sole brand licensee for Texaco lubricants

Tethys Ltd., a Nigerian firm, has emerged as the sole brand licensee for Texaco lubricants across the country.

Speaking at the Chevron-Tethys Texaco Lubricants relaunch on Thursday in Lagos, Mr Jaap Jan Mohlmann, Manager, Distributor and Export Sales Chevron, said the company was happy for its reentrance into the Nigerian market.

Mohlmann said the company had been in Nigeria for years and was happy to work with Tethys as the brand licensee for Texaco lubricants in Nigeria.

He noted that Texaco is one of the most recognised largest lubricants in the world with integrated supply chain and was happy to be back to the Nigerian market.

“We have been in Nigeria for a long time and we have built an extensive network and we know a lot of people but we don’t make associations very likely.

“And in Chevron we run through a process of selection, interviews and others to make sure the people we work with are working with a similar vision; we have a brand and company to protect and we do underground checks to make sure we have a true collaboration.”

He assured Nigerians that the products would be affordable and durable stressing that quality would be guaranteed.

Mohlmann disclosed that the lubricant products are the best for the Nigerian users because of durability and affordability.

On why the company is interested in the Nigerian market, he said the economy cannot be neglected because of its high population.

“Nigerian economy is fast growing in Africa despite the challenges, and they drive the quality demand across Africa. So, when you are not in Nigeria, you will not be successful anywhere else.

“The demand for high quality product in Nigeria is increasing, the interest of Nigerian people is to progress and become better and that’s where we fit in,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Habib Bello, the Managing Director, Tethys Ltd., said the company was happy to be the brand licensee.

“We feel honoured and we are privileged to be the brand licensee; we are not distributors, we are brand licensee and there’s a difference.

“The difference is that in the past the kind of relationship we had was relationship where people solely import their products and distribute in the country.

“However, ours is different arrangement because of local production; all the raw materials and all packaging materials, the bottles, cartons, labels, everything is sourced locally here.

“That means it will reduce our landing cost and make our product more affordable and these are very trying times in the economy and whatever product you want to push out, you must have the empathy of the consumers,” Bello said.

He said the company was incorporated in June 2020 stressing that it would continue to explore more opportunities in the industry to increase its market share.

Bello expressed optimism that the company would be a force to be reckoned with in the industry over the next five years.

On what makes the company unique, he said Tethys is a sales and marketing company with a specialise interest in lubricants.

“From board of directors down to the executive management to the staff are people that have minimum of 10 years experience in lubricants.

“So, we understand the market and it gives us a head start in the industry,” Bello said.

On future plans, he said the top priority of the company in the next five years would be to build trust of customers and consumers and to be reliable.

“Aside from trust, another thing is to be reliable that you will deliver on time, reliable that you will consistent in the market.

“We want to be trusted, we want to be reliable and to build a strong heritage that would outlive us and credibility is very very important,” he said.

Recall that Havoline engine oil had been available in the Nigerian market until Texaco sold its stake to MRS Oil.

However, Forte Oil in 2008 secured a supply agreement with Chevron Lubricants, owner of the Texaco brand, Nigerians will have more options when buying engine oil.