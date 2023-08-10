The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has allocated N1billion for the establishment of a diaspora research centre in the University of Ibadan (UI).

TETFund Executive secretary, Sonny Echono, in a statement signed by Abdulmumin Oniyangi, said the centre will serve as a scientific hub for teaching and other academic activities related to diaspora and transnational studies.

Echono who received a delegation of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) led by Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairperson of the commission, commended them for their nation building efforts and advocacy on research.

“The centre is proposed to house a rich collection of African diaspora and transnational studies resources, including textbooks, archival documents, audio and video tapes, online resources, microfilms and other related materials.

“It is as well intended to serve as a flagship scientific hub for teaching, research, and other academic activities related to diaspora and transnational studies.

“The proposal indicates that the proposed facility shall be an incubator for hosting experts, practitioners, and policy professionals with interest and experience in research.

“The University of Ibadan is presently perfecting plans for signing of the MOU with NiDCOM, which is the collaborating institution that has been interfacing with TETFund on diaspora centre of excellence project.

“The university has also initiated the search for a TETFund-accredited firm to set about the design of the structure in conformity with the value of the awarded grant, while interfacing with the University of Ibadan”.

On her part, Dabiri-Erewa expressed her admiration for TETFund’s transformative action, noting that the diaspora research centre will be the first of its kind in Africa, with the immense potential of shaping the landscape of research and development on the continent.