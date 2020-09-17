The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams has alleged that armed terrorists now occupy places in the Southwest, particularly Kishi, a community in Oyo State, and the vast Old Oyo National Park.

Adams who raised the alarm in a statement in Ibadan on Wednesday by his media aide, Kehinde Aderemi, said the development posed a grave danger to the security of the entire Southwest.

“I’ve received numerous reports from Kishi, North West of Oyo State. The reports range from ceaseless kidnapping, rape and threat to lives of Yoruba people in the Oke Ogun area with Kishi as the present hub of terrorist attacks,” he said. “It’s my responsibility to alert the public and also the relevant authorities.

Adams noted that the Southwest was gradually becoming a haven for bandits and terrorists masquerading as herdsmen, regretting that the occupation of the land by armed groups was an assault on Yoruba heritage and civilization.

“I have confirmed intelligence reports that the historic Kishi town has been ravaged by terrorists. Killing and kidnapping of over a hundred people is frightening and worrisome,” he said.