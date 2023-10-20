Niger Delta Congress (NDC) has slammed controversy Kaduna based Islamic cleric said Sheikh Ahmad Gumi for demanding the removal of Nyesom Wike, former governor of Rivers State as minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Recall that Gumi had in a sermon recently described Wike as “Satan” for hosting the Israeli ambassador to Nigeria in his office in Abuja, while demanding his sack as FCT minister.

But responding to the remarks, the NDC said its attention has drawn to the “recent negative broadcast by Sheikh Gumi against the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, the contents of which are of grave concern to us.”

The NDC in a statement by Mudiaga Ogboru, its National Spokesperson, on Friday, continued, “We find it incredulous that ethnoreligious extremists and terrorists sympathizers like Sheikh Gumi have been allowed by Nigeria’s security agencies to run amok and continue to push extremist views targeted at people of South-South extraction of Nigeria without caution.”

According to the Congress, “The recent utterances and subtle threats from these ethnoreligious bigots aimed at Minister Nyesom Wike since his appointment to head the FCT Ministry must not be brushed under the carpet. We would like to state unequivocally that Nyesom Wike just like every other Nigerian has the right to head any Ministry, including the FCT which was built from scratch with resources from the Niger Delta region where Mr Wike is from.

“While the Niger Delta Congress (NDC) takes what has now amounted to a threat of life against Nyesom Wike and other southerners seriously, we call on the security agencies to as a matter of urgency reign in Sheikh Gumi and others like him who feel they are untouchable and continue to incite violence against Southerners. Failure to do so will indeed prove that they are untouchable and will set the tone for how the different constituent parts of Nigeria, most especially the Niger Delta region, will respond to these excesses going forward.”