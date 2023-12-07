The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has said that the Army’s bombing error at Tudun Biri in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, which led to the death of at least 127 persons will not deter the government in its war against banditry and terrorism.

Bello spoke during a condolence visit to the victims in Kaduna, while leading a high-level Federal Government delegation, which included the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Dr. Ibrahim Kana, among others.

The minister spoke as death toll of the bombing error rose to 127 with the United Nations deploring the sad incident, while a civil society group, the Building Blocks for Peace Foundation, BBFORPEACE, sought a comprehensive revamp of the nation’s security architecture.

Expressing Federal Governments’ condolences to the victims of the mishap, Matawalle said that despite the unfortunate incident, the fight against insurgency and terrorism must continue.

“We are not going to relent in our fight against terrorism because these criminals must be defeated. We are going to continue fighting the criminals till we succeed against banditry and other criminalities in this country,” he said.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu had directed that he lead a high-level delegation to pay condolence visit to the good people and government of Kaduna State over the sad event as well as families of the victims, both those that died and the ones receiving treatment in hospitals.

Accordingly, the Minister visited the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital in Kaduna, where injured victims were receiving treatment and the Government House, Kaduna.

The former Zamfara governor assured the state government that the Federal Government will do everything possible to support families of the victims and set up a powerful panel of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the incident to prevent future occurrence.

Responding, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, represented by his deputy, Hadiza Balarabe, also offered heartfelt sympathies to the affected families and pledged unwavering support to the families of victims.

She said while they await the findings from the panel of inquiry, the support of Federal Government in taking care of the victims was needed, saying that the state government alone cannot meet their needs.

The state government on its part has been able to maintain calm in the state in the face of the terrible incidence.

“We have had engagement with clerics in the state to seek their support in talking with the affected communities for their understanding in order to douse the tension caused by this sad event,” she said.