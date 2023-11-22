Teenager arrested for alleged rape two girls aged 5 and 6 in Kebbi

The Hisbah Islamic police in Kebbi State, has arrested one Habibu Umar, 16, in Badariya district of Kebbi city for the alleged rape of two girls, aged 5 and 6, respectively.

The Kebbi State Hisbah which disclosed this in a statement on its Facebook page on Wednesday, said Umar confirmed the incident and has been handed over to the police for a deeper investigation.

“Today, Tuesday 21/11/2023, Hisbah commissioner of Kebbi State arrested a boy named Habibu Umar living in Badariya district in Kebbi City for allegedly raping two young girls aged 5 and 6 years old.

“The investigation of Hisbah Dana Hospital on the test conducted by the doctor showed Habibu raped the children. When asked, Habibu confirmed to Hisbah that he did what he was accused of.

“Hisbah sent them to the police for a deeper investigation and to present him before the court.”