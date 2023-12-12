The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Monday evening said it has restored the national grid after it collapsed earlier in the day, denying people across the country electricity supply.

The grid collapsed at about 1.49 p. m. on Monday. However, in a statement by its General Manager Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah late Monday evening, TCN said it has restored the national grid and consequently, electricity has been restored to most parts of the country, except for the Jos axis.

It however pledged that electricity will also be restored to the Jos area within one hour of issuing the statement.

“The grid experienced a collapse today. Presently, supply has been restored except for the Jos Axis, which will soon have supply within the hour.

“The collapse happened by 1.49 p. m. on Tuesday afternoon and It is now fully restored,” Mbah said in the statement.