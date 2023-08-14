Taxation: Abia govt sets up task force, encourages Abians to pay taxes

Dr. Alex Otti, the governor of Abia State, following the launch of the new digital tax system and subsequent deployment of the new payment system, has enjoined all residents, particularly the business community, to fulfill their civic obligations by paying their taxes and all forms of approved levies to the state.

The State Government, through the office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Internally Generated Revenue, has been moving around to educate the public and communicate the steps and process of the new tax regime across the state, a notice on Monday by Mr. Kazie Uko, the chief press secretary to the governor, said.

According to the notice, general public is advised to pay their taxes and levies promptly as the new Revenue Enforcement Taskforce already set up by the Government is expected to commence operation immediately.

For further enquiries and clarification, please call, send SMS or WhatsApp message through the IGR payment support hotlines, on: 0913 222 2180 and 09022888488.